What You Actually Watched Last Night Was Clinton and Trump Singing a Beautiful Duet

Picture it: St. Louis. Sunday night.

There is no debate, no talk about that hot mic, no discussion of winning.

Instead, opponents Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump put all of their differences aside and sing a classic a karaoke duet, "(I've Had) The Time of My Life".

This alternate reality of Sunday's presidential debate was brought to us by LuckyTV—according to Google translate, a "Royalty Program Dutch television." LuckyTV has produced for us a calmer reality, yes, though perhaps equally as far-fetched as our current one.

EOD= End of Day. Go home. Prepare for the impending apocalypse.