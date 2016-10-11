The Morning News: Authorities Sweep the Jungle, Seattle Times Editorial Board Publishes Something Heinous (Again)

The Washington State Department of Transportation, Seattle police, and Seattle Fire are on site to clear the homeless encampment under I-5 known as the Jungle this morning. City of Seattle

State and City Officials Are Clearing the Jungle Right Now: Heidi Groover is reporting on the ground. Follow her here.

Also WSDOT staff, UGM, Seattle Fire, and around ten cops here.

— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) October 11, 2016

Police Arrest Man in Connection to Seattle U Gropings: A man is being investigated in connection with five reported sexual assaults of Seattle University students near campus in recent weeks. "The male subject rides a bicycle, approaches the person from behind and touches or slaps their buttocks as he quickly rides by them and away from the area," a bulletin put out by the university read.

This Apparently Bears Repeating: You cannot do "anything you want" to women. Groping is a form of sexual assault.

Bill Bryant: formerly Seattle port commissioner, currently desperate for suburban GOP votes. HG

Environmentalists Question Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Bill Bryant's Environmental Record: Bryant's campaign may be touting his love of salmon, but Bryant's actions at the port and his financial backers say he's not a fish's best friend. Read more here and here.

Wait, Who's Bill Bryant Again? He's this guy:

The Seattle Times Editorial Board Is More Concerned About Parks Than People: The Ed Board ran a piece yesterday opposing a piece of legislation crafted by Seattle City Council member Mike O'Brien and the ACLU—legislation that would give people living in tent encampments more notice to move before their temporary shelters get "swept" and confiscated by law enforcement. The Ed Board said all sorts of misinformed and baseless things, many of which you can find on Heidi's Twitter feed. But their main gripe? Homeless people ruin "Seattle's crown-jewel parks."

"It would set up ridiculous bureaucratic hurdles" = inform people they're being evicted, identify somewhere they can go, offer them services

— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) October 10, 2016

Bill Bryant Doesn't Like the Proposed Seattle City Council Legislation, Either: Instead he's proposing "zero tolerance" for homeless people trying to survive in public places.

The Ed Board Also Thinks the State Republican Party Needs a New Leader: Maybe one who doesn't defend Donald Trump's comments bragging about sexual assault? Looking at you, Susan Hutchison. (Alternatively, Hutchison's wild defense of Trump is a great way to watch the state party crash and burn.)

Local Voting Registration Surges: More than 23,000 Washingtonians signed up to vote after the presidential debate Sunday night, breaking the previous one-day record for voting registration at 13,109.

Police say that 19-year-old Allen Christopher Ivanov shot and killed three people, including his ex-girlfriend, at a house party this past July. The Stranger

Father of Mukilteo Shooting Victim Supports Assault Weapons Ban: Will Kramer, 19, was wounded in the July 30 shooting that killed three people. Kramer's father, Paul Kramer, told KING 5, "After July I could no longer not say something."

Seattle Police Use Online Marketplace to Be Hired as Off-Duty Cops: "CopsForHire, an Olympia, Wash.-based company co-founded by gaming veteran David Bluhm, is an online marketplace that allows individuals and businesses to hire off-duty cops for events, schools, public spaces, or even increased neighborhood watch patrols," Geekwire reports.

This Is What Happens to a Great Barrier Reef Coral Under Heat Stress: Violent reactions like this one will likely become more common as water temperatures rise.