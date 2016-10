Police Arrest Man in Connection to Seattle U Gropings

Seattle.gov



A man is being investigated in connection with five reported sexual assaults of Seattle University students near campus in recent weeks. "The male subject rides a bicycle, approaches the person from behind and touches or slaps their buttocks as he quickly rides by them and away from the area," a bulletin put out by the university read.

This Apparently Bears Repeating: You cannot do "anything you want" to women. Groping is a form of sexual assault.