The Seattle Times Editorial Board Is More Concerned About Parks Than People

Seattle Municipal Archives



The Seattle Times Editorial Board ran a piece yesterday opposing a piece of legislation crafted by Seattle City Council member Mike O'Brien and the ACLU—legislation that would give people living in tent encampments more notice to move before their temporary shelters get "swept" and confiscated by law enforcement. The Ed Board said all sorts of misinformed and baseless things, many of which you can find on Heidi's Twitter feed. But their main gripe? Homeless people ruin "Seattle's crown-jewel parks."