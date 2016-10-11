Get Ready to Hate-Watch MTV's Real World Seattle Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the premiere of MTV's Real World: Seattle. The cast were put up in a living space a block away from The Stranger's headquarters this summer. Naturally, we've been watching closely, waiting to see Capitol Hill and Seattle through the drama-prone lens of reality TV.

Earlier this year, television critic Melanie McFarland described described this installment of the series on our Blabbermouth podcast as "a show that is losing its relevance... set in a neighborhood that has lost its edge."

Cue the sizzle reel:



In this teaser, we start off with some nice scenes of Seattle, but fall quickly into the basic reality show teaser formula: "dramatic" interactions, unrelated shots of people's faces, and sound bytes about feelings, all topped off with dramatic music.

According to MTV, "this group of temporary Emerald City residents are in for a whole lotta D-R-A-M-A." Ugh. The theme of this season is "Bad Blood," meaning the episodes will be centered around seven cast members who are surprised with exes, former friends, or relatives that have done them harm, and, if the teaser is correct, have been living in the walls.

The name seems based on either the two-year-old Taylor Swift song or the moment that a single cast member said "bad blood" and MTV threw up their hands and said "That's it! That's what we will center the whole series around and have it in EVERY ad!" I had to watch every clip to research this post, so I'm a little annoyed with the whole thing.

Let the hate-watching begin: The season premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. on MTV. If you need company, Bar Sue is holding a viewing party/wake for Capitol Hill.