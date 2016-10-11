Seattle Police Officer Shoots Man Near Site of Jungle Cleanup

The Seattle Police officer who shot a man near the Jungle were on site to take part in this morning's eviction of homeless campers living in the area, Chief Kathleen O'Toole said. HG

A Seattle Police officer shot one person today near the homeless encampment known as the Jungle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

In an update from the scene, Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole said two "veteran officers" who were on site to help clear the encampment encountered two men fighting, one reportedly armed with a knife. An officer shot one of the two men and the other man reportedly suffered knife wounds. O'Toole said she did not know if the man with the knife threatened the officers with it. The Seattle Fire Department reported earlier one victim had life-threatening injuries and another had minor injuries.

This morning, authorities began an eviction and clearing of the Jungle. O'Toole said that while the officers were on site because of that sweep, she believes the incident "did not relate in any way" to the cleanup. She cautioned the information is still preliminary.

"I think it underscores the danger in this particular area," O'Toole said, though she could not confirm whether the victims lived in the Jungle.

Neither officer was injured, O'Toole said, and they have not yet been interviewed. The two officers are in separate locations awaiting interviews, she said.

The Seattle Times spoke to a man who said he heard the shots from about a half block away:

Jeffrey Wertz describes shooting incident inside The Jungle during during sweep. https://t.co/1f4SI5Bydz pic.twitter.com/oP64bR0XRq

— Vernal Coleman (@VernalColeman) October 11, 2016

This story is developing and will be updated.