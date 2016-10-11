Scott Baio: What Men Say In Locker Rooms Is What Women Say During Brunch

Scott Baio, the TV star of my youth, and the star of a show, Charles In Charge, whose theme song has dogged my first name across three continents, said something on Fox News that has brought the thoughts turning in my head, and the sun of consciousness that rises and falls over these thoughts, to a complete standstill.

Baio said: The things men say in locker rooms ("I grabbed her pussy") is the same as the things women say while having brunch, and having a glass of white wine with that brunch. He also informed me and millions of Americans that women who do not talk like that over brunch, talk about sexually assaulting men over bowls of fruit, poached eggs, English muffins, and slices of Canadian bacon (each of which, when consumed, is washed down with chardonnay), have not yet grown up. Women who don't talk dirty are just girls. This is Scott Baio speaking. A hippopotamus walking down the streets of Seattle could not amaze more than the words coming out of this man's mouth.