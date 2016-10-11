Watch Barack Obama Talk About Donald Trump in North Carolina Today

He starts speaking at 27:37.

At 32:30, there are some protesters in "Bill Clinton is a rapist" t-shirts. (Obama says of the protesters: "It takes all kinds." Then he disses them by saying that they thought they "were auditioning for a reality show.")

At 40:53, regarding Trump's "locker room" comments, he says: "You don't have to be a husband or a father to hear what we heard just a few days ago and say: 'That's not right.' You just have to be a decent human being to say, 'That's not right.' And if it makes you mad, if it makes you say, 'That's not someone I want representing the United States of America,' you can do something about it."