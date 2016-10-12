The Morning News: Police Fatally Shoot One in The Jungle, Severe Storms on the Way

The officer who shot a man in The Jungle yesterday was on site to help sweep the area. HG

Police Shot a Man in The Jungle while City and State Authorities Were Clearing the Area Yesterday: Police say two officers came across two men fighting in the homeless encampment known as The Jungle, one of them armed with a knife. One officer reportedly shot the man with the knife, though it's not yet clear what led up to the shooting. The man died later at the hospital. The officers were in the area assisting with the eviction of its residents that began yesterday morning.

Friends of the Man Police Shot Say they Aren't Buying that Story: KUOW spoke to people in The Jungle who called the man Mike and said he did not like weapons. "They shot him for nothing," one friend said. Another told KUOW, “Mikey was one of us. He didn’t fit in society. He fit in here, just like the rest of us that fit here, that don’t fit out there."

Seattle Activists Arrested After Joining Attempt to Shut Down Tar Sands Pipelines: A Seattle Raging Granny, a 350 Seattle organizer, and the father of one of the climate kids were among a group of activists arrested while attempting to shut down four oil pipelines across the country. Sydney has details.

Amy Goodman Faces Charges After Reporting on Dakota Access Pipeline because Prosecutor Doesn't Consider Her a Journalist: "You don't arrest reporters," Goodman's lawyer told the Bismark Tribune. "I think the government is overplaying its hand."

Make sure your flashlights have fresh batteries. kwest/ Shutterstock

Expect Severe Storms Starting Tonight: Three storms are expected to hit Western Washington between now and Saturday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

The Man Credited with Ending the Seattle Pacific University Shooting Took the Stand: In the ongoing trial of the alleged shooter, bystander Jon Meis testified Tuesday. It was the first time he publicly recalled how he tackled and disarmed the shooter that day.

Illegal Immigration is Increasing in Washington: Although illegal immigration is down in a vast majority of states, it's up in Washington. A demographer at Pew tells the Seattle Times' Gene Balk people from Asia make up about half of Washington's increase. “We think most of undocumented immigrants from Asia got here with documents legally, and then overstayed their admission," he told Balk.

25 Years of The Stranger: Our 25th anniversary issue is out today. Dan thinks it's dumb. This guy thinks the paper ruined his life. And Tim is only gonna say this once more: "THE KECK FAMILY OF NEWSPAPERS DOES NOT PAY RANSOMS. Go ahead and kill him."

Seattle's Most Expensive Cars by Neighborhood: KUOW reports that "nearly 2,000 cars in Seattle are listed as having cost more than $80,349—the current median household income for Seattle."

Teslas in Magnolia: "The city has about 350 Teslas, the fancy electric car produced by Elon Musk’s company," KUOW reports. "Thirty are registered to people in the Magnolia neighborhood area. The starting cost of a Tesla Model 3 (coming in 2017) is $35,000, touted as the affordable electric sedan, and $67,200 to $135,700 for the Model S. In our data set, the Tesla cost $98,450 on average."

Meanwhile: Three thousand homeless people sleep outside in Seattle every night and people are throwing a fit over efforts to allow them some limited places to sleep.

Former Executive at Ivanka Trump's Company Says She Had to Fight for Paid Leave: Ivanka Trump, of course, is on the campaign trail for her father's supposed plans for parental leave. Marissa Velez Kraxberger, the former Chief Marketing Officer at Ivanka Trump’s clothing company, wrote on Facebook that she took the job when she was two months pregnant and "the women at the company had to argue at length for that eight weeks," Jezebel reports.

"A Hippopotamus Walking down the Streets of Seattle Could Not Amaze More than the Words Coming out of This Man's Mouth." Charles Mudede on Scott Baio.

Billy Bush to Leave NBC: The man who laughed along as Donald Trump joked about sexually assaulting women is negotiating his exit from NBC.