Just Announced: Bernie Sanders is Coming Back to Seattle Next Month

Trevor Collens/ Shutterstock.com

Senator Bernie Sanders is coming back to Seattle—this time, not as a candidate for the Democratic nomination, but as a touring author. His book about the campaign trail, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In, comes out on Tuesday, November 15 (one week after the election). During his visit on November 30, Sanders will speak about it and his experience running for president. On our Things To Do calendar, you can see more details (and buy tickets) for Sanders' Seattle appearance.

Speaking of running for president...Hillary Clinton will be in Seattle this Friday, October 14, at a fundraiser that will feature a guest appearance from Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.