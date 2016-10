The Way We Used to Look

Our first cover.

Today, The Stranger celebrates 25 years of existence with an issue that looks at who we were through the lens of who we are now. Or...illuminates who we are now with who we were then. Or something. But! Buuuuuuut.... What if now looked like then? If today was like then, but it was still today? Step through, please, into the present-past machine. Click the link below to see the the world of today, yesterday!