More Women, Including Miss Washington, Say Donald Trump Groped Them

Donald Trump said in the last presidential debate that he wasn't a groper. Today, a number of women say otherwise. Windover Way Photography / Shutterstock.com

In addition to this video from CBS News—which shows Donald Trump saying loudly, in front of a young woman, "I'm going to be dating her in 10 years"—today brought a number of other revelations about unwanted sexual advances and worse from Donald Trump.

From KING 5:

As outrage grows over comments made by Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump in 2005, Miss Washington 2013 is sounding off about her run-in with Trump. According to Yahoo! News, Cassandra Searles made a Facebook post about her time on the Miss USA pageant, where she calls Trump a "misogynist" who "treated us like cattle." ... According to Rolling Stone, Searles added in a comment on her initial post's thread, "He probably doesn't want me telling the story about that time he continually grabbed my ass and invited me to his hotel room."

From The New York Times:

Donald J. Trump was emphatic in the second presidential debate: Yes, he had boasted about kissing women without permission and grabbing their genitals. But he had never actually done those things, he said. “No,” he declared under questioning on Sunday evening, “I have not.” At that moment, sitting at home in Manhattan, Jessica Leeds, 74, felt he was lying to her face. “I wanted to punch the screen,” she said in an interview in her apartment.

On a flight to New York, Leeds told the Times, Trump first "lifted the armrest and began to touch her" and then "grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt."

And from the Palm Beach Post, in a story that begins with eerie similarity to the New York Times' story:

For more than 10 years, it was something Mindy McGillivray said she shared only with a close circle of family and friends. That changed Sunday night. Donald Trump was asked during the presidential debate about when he bragged that he kissed women without their consent and grabbed their genitals – remarks captured on audio that surfaced last week. Trump apologized for the remarks and dismissed them as “locker room talk.” But the debate moderator, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, asked Trump to clarify: “Have you ever done those things?” “No, I have not,’’ Trump replied. Watching at home in Palm Springs, Fla., McGillivray said she rose from her couch and yelled at the TV screen: “‘You liar!’’’

After you're done rage-reading those stories, try this one: "Women Are Defeating Donald Trump."