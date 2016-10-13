The Morning News: Former Miss Washington Claims Trump Grabbed Her Ass, A Storm to Remember Is Coming Our Way

Before the storm that promises to make history. Charles Mudede

The reason I moved to Seattle is because this city and its region had no weather. The winters never got very cold, the summers never got very hot, and its storms were mild. The city only had a lot of rain. But rain never stops you from doing things. You can go to work or a party or a bar or read a book when it rains. Now, in the age of climate change, the city is more and more being interrupted by weather. Who can go to a bar or read a book in peace when winds are very strong? You have to stay at home and hope a tree does not fall on your property or building. We now have to deal with weather. Indeed, the National Weather Service predicts that the storm heading our way will be remembered . Weather is just like that. It doesn't want to be forgotten. Weather always strives to make history.

What Does Cliff Mass Have to Say About The Storm That Wants to Not Be Forgotten? Our popular but controversial weatherperson Cliff Mass warns that we are now entering "a period of extraordinarily active weather with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, and a highly dangerous windstorm with the potential to be an historic event." But why is there all of this history-making weather all of a sudden? Where was it when I first moved to Seattle in 1992? Has something changed in the climate? Last year, Mass told his readers not to connect the exceptionally powerful windstorm that happened around this time with global warming. His own words: "I know some folks will say this is due to global warming, represents the 'new normal', or was due to the BLOB (the warm water off our coast). At this point, there is no reason to expect that any of these hypotheses are true." The problem is not that his words were wrong, but that he brought it up. Why? I really do not know. This time, however, he said nothing about global warming in his post on the coming storm.

Poll Finds That Most People In Seattle Are Not Interested in Driverless Cars: The bad news is that those who are interested in this most useless technology are under the age of 35. This means the car industry's massive effort to socially engineer its way into the future of transportation appears to be working. They know that young people are driving less and less. So, instead of developing alternative modes of transportation, they have decided to develop cars that will help the young do what they are doing more of, not driving. If Seattle survives the storm heading its way, it may become one of the first cities to have on its streets autonomous vehicles. But always keep in mind that the only purpose of this technology is to preserve a transportation mode that does not work very well in crowded areas.

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Region, the 15th Largest Metro Area, Has a Population of 3.7 million: By 2040, it will, according to an analysis by American City Business Journals, have a population of 5.1 million. That is a 38 percent increase.

Plans for a Two-Tower Apartment Complex on First Hill Unveiled: It will be next to Town Hall and have 550 apartments, and almost as many parking stalls (this is the bad news). We can only guess that the apartments will be going at market rate, and, thus, will do nothing to solve the housing crisis.

How Much You Need to Earn A Year to Own a House in Seattle: $111,728. According to PayScale, the average salary in Seattle is $66,897. The median salary at Amazon is $100,376, and just $59,983 at the University of Washington.

Boy Who Ate Poisonous Mushroom Dies: Seven or eight years ago, the deadliest mushroom in the world, the death cap (or or Amanita phalloides), arrived at Victoria Island and began to do what all life forms love to do most: be prosperous and multiply. Last week, a three-year-old boy ate one of these mushrooms and became very sick. Last night, he died in a hospital in Edmonton. 90 percent of all mushroom-related deaths are caused by the death cap.

Amazon and Microsoft Use the Same Tax Trick That Saved Trump Millions and Made Him a Tax Genius: The name of the trick: “net operating loss carryforwards.” Now you know, Bell Biv Devoe.﻿

Former Miss Washington Says Trump Treated Beauty Contestants Like Cattle: Her name is Cassandra Searles, she was Miss Washington 2013, she recently told Rolling Stone Magazine that Trump did not grab her pussy but her buttocks. He also invited her to a hotel. Apparently, that's how he rolls. Another woman from another situation claims Trump groped her like an octopus.

The Cinema of Trump: To better understand Trump's popularity with ordinary white folks, one should watch Roger Corman's The Intruder. Made in 1962, and starring a very young William Shatner, the film is about a sleazy man who rolls into a small American town and proceeds to whip up the locals into a racial and sexual-charged frenzy. You can watch the whole movie on YouTube.

