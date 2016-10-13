Capitol Hill Art Walk is tonight. Despite the rain, it's still a great opportunity to drink for free, walk around a fun neighborhood, and see lots of art. We've put together a list of this month's highlights on our Capitol Hill Art Walk calendar—including Nate Gowdy's Campaign in Contrast Part II show, a pop-up at Chophouse Row featuring a performance from Breaks and Swells, and a one-night exhibition of sculpture and images by Max Cleary.
For even more art, check out our complete visual art calendar, or our list of October art shows that opened in Pioneer Square during First Thursday last week.