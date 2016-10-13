The October Edition of Capitol Hill Art Walk Is Tonight: Here's Where To Go

Campaign in Contrast show tonight. Nate Gowdy (who took some amazing photographs at the DNC this summer) will exhibit new work at hisshow tonight. Nate Gowdy

Capitol Hill Art Walk is tonight. Despite the rain, it's still a great opportunity to drink for free, walk around a fun neighborhood, and see lots of art. We've put together a list of this month's highlights on our Capitol Hill Art Walk calendar—including Nate Gowdy's Campaign in Contrast Part II show, a pop-up at Chophouse Row featuring a performance from Breaks and Swells, and a one-night exhibition of sculpture and images by Max Cleary.

For even more art, check out our complete visual art calendar, or our list of October art shows that opened in Pioneer Square during First Thursday last week.