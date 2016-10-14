The Morning News: Seattle Braces for Storm, Hundreds of Local Teachers to Wear Black Lives Matter Shirts to School

Metereologists say this storm could rival the 2006 "Hanaukkah-Eve" storm, which ripped this tree out of the ground. Matt Ragen / Shutterstock.com

Be Prepared for Strong Winds Today: "Meteorologists expect a breezy Friday before the remnants of a typhoon hit the region Saturday," KOMO reports. "Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 70 mph could sweep through Seattle."

"About 1,000 teachers in the Seattle Public Schools district have ordered Black Lives Matter T-shirts to be worn next week," KIRO 7 reports, "as they plan to present curriculum and support student activism related to closing the opportunity gap between students of different races." The action and rally goes down on October 19, as Garfield High School teacher Jesse Hagopian explains on his educator blog. "We must be bold in addressing racism," said Ian Golash, a Chief Sealth High School teacher. "If we meter our responses in catering to white fragility, we will always heel towards the status quo of white supremacy."

In Case You Missed It... Seattle tech journalist Matt Hickey has been charged with three counts of rape. The charging documents cite the reporting of The Stranger's Sydney Brownstone, without whom he would not be facing justice. More coverage at Seattlepi.com, Capitol Hill Seattle, and the Seattle Times.

This Was So Long Overdue: "The Department of Justice announced several steps Thursday to start collecting nationwide data on interactions between law enforcement and civilians," NBC News reports, "including police shootings and in-custody deaths."

Need a Job Ahead of the Holiday Season? "Amazon.com will add 120,000 seasonal workers in an effort to meet an expected spike in demand during the holidays," the AP reports, including 3,000 jobs in the Washington cities of Sumner, DuPont, Kent and Kennewick.

Mass Transit Is About Economic and Environmental Justice: So vote for the Sound Transit 3 light rail expansion on your November ballot. "Sure," says Seattlish. "You could wait for a different, better package to come along—but if our own history teaches us anything, you’ll be waiting for fucking ever because there is nothing better coming down the pipeline. This is it."

Speaking of Which: Crosscut's Josh Cohen gives us a deep look back at the "Forward Thrust" light rail package that Seattle voters stupidly rejected in 1965—and how the arguments over ST3 are nothing new. KCTS produced an animated summary:

City Council Could Force Seattle Police to Diversify Force: Council Member Lisa Herbold told Crosscut if the department wants money to hire more cops in the council's soon-to-be-passed budget, it needs to implement long-stalled recommendations to use preference points in the hiring process to diversify the force.

Hillary Clinton Will Be Here Today for a Fundraiser: At the Paramount Theatre with Macklemore.

Bernie Sanders Will Be Here Tomorrow: To support the Congressional campaign of Pramila Jayapal, at a rally at the Showbox.

This Week on Blabbermouth: Eli Sanders, Dan Savage and Rich Smith discuss Trump, Republicans, Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize, "the nipples of a guy on that interesting new Netflix series, Easy," and Seattle's homeless crisis. Listen here.