BTW It Rained Today

It's been a stormy day here in Seattle. There were power outages, downed trees, and excitement across the city. So naturally, we sent our beleaguered intern (me) out in the high winds and driving rain to record the storm. Capitol Hill was muffled with the sound of rain. People huddled under their hoods and umbrellas, cars splashed through water, and leaves fell from the swaying trees and got lacquered to the sidewalk.

The dramatic weather will carry on through tomorrow, so read up on how to stay safe and be prepared.

Then keep an eye on our updates from the storm.

EOD=End of day. Go home. Power up your backup generator.