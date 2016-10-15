Listen: KUOW's Special Report on Life and Eviction in The Jungle

Earlier this year, the homeless encampment known as The Jungle was home to around 400 people. Now, it's mostly empty. City of Seattle

Ever since January, when five people were shot in The Jungle and Mayor Ed Murray promised to clear the area, KUOW has been doing some of the best reporting on the sprawling homeless encampment and the issues that surround it.

Reporters Joshua McNichols and Kate Walters have talked to people living there and given residents audio recorders to send back dispatches about their daily lives. They've talked to shelter providers about why so many people choose places like The Jungle instead of indoor shelter and what we can do to change that.

Now, the station has compiled all that reporting into a one-hour special. The radio documentary spans the months between the January shooting and this week, when the city and state cleared the area and police shot a man there, and asks what lessons we can learn.

Maybe you've had trouble wrapping your head around the controversy over The Jungle. Maybe you don't understand how anyone could possibly choose to live under the freeway instead of in a homeless shelter. Or maybe you're just hunkered down inside today, grateful you're not looking for shelter under an overpass during these storms. Whatever the case, this report is worth a listen.