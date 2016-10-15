• For indoor activities to do this weekend, Stranger Things To Do has 58.

• Read our storm disaster preparedness guide here. These severe weather shelters may have availabilities.

• The Washington Post is reporting that the Seattle area is likely to face just 60 mph winds.

• According to the National Weather Service, peak winds are expected to hit the Seattle region between 4 and 6 pm.


• Also at 4 pm, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Seattle to rally in support of Pramila Jayapal's congressional campaign. Will he wear galoshes?

• Today's storm, however, is not expected to rival the historic 2006 Hanukkah Eve Wind Storm: