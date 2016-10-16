Seahawks Get Huge Win Against Falcons, Unnecessarily Stress Out Fanbase, Richard Sherman

Nate Gowdy

The Seahawks play two types of games: dogfights and blowouts. The Seahawks 26-24 win over the Atlanta Falcons looked like it was going to be a super fun blowout at halftime. The Seahawks were leading 17-3. The offense looked good, but the defense? The defense had bottled up Atlanta’s prolific offensive attack, and then thrown that bottle into the sea. The bottle then bobbed around, and wound up in Earl Thomas’ waiting hands, and he opened the bottle and inside of it was a note that said, “You’re the best, Earl.” He read the note and smiled, knowing in his heart that yes, he is the best.

Within six minutes of halftime though? The bottle was broken, the old timey planes were in the air, and the dogfight was on. Matt Ryan spent the third quarter of Sunday’s game boning and filleting the Seahawks secondary like some sort of tossed salmon. The Falcons were getting big plays through both all-world receiver Julio Jones and a bunch of no-name tight ends. It was the worst 15 minutes of defense the Seahawks played in the Pete Carroll era, and the offense did nothing to help. The third quarter started 17-3 Seahawks and ended 24-17 Falcons. It was terrible, and it made both me and Richard Sherman lose our minds.

Richard Sherman fired up on the Seahawks sideline following Julio Jones' TD. #ATLvsSEA https://t.co/Ccp4GHbREs — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2016

But then the fourth quarter started and everything was fine again. It didn’t feel fine, because of the whiplash and also because Steven Hauschka missed a short field goal and had an extra point blocked. But things were fine. The defense turned over the Falcons, and the Seahawks stopped dropping the ball on offense, and wound up winning the game in the victory formation. It was good. It didn’t feel good, but it was good.

It’s worth remember that this was a matchup of two top-four NFC teams, a potential playoff preview, and the Seahawks won despite playing the worst 15 minutes of defense I’ve seen this team play. It’s also fair to be mad that the Seahawks turned a fun laugher into a maniacal insane laugher. But most importantly, the Seahawks won.

Let’s break it down:

• The game ended on a bad non-call on Richard Sherman. This is the rare moment where I’ll admit Richard Sherman committed pass interference. In fact, this might be the only time I’ve ever admitted Richard Sherman committed pass interference. But he did, and the Seahawks won anyway. To this I say? Whatever. Calls will be good, and calls will be bad. The Seahawks lost to the Rams earlier this year when their offense was called for pass interference on two plays where they did not commit an offense. Bad pass interference calls happen.

That said, if I were a Falcons fan? That non-call would turn an otherwise “good character building road loss” into a heartbreaking affair. Sorry, guys. You deserved to lose better.

• Michael Bennett took a cheap shot to his knee from Falcons tackle Jake Matthews. The play looked awful, and it made me have strong negative feelings towards Jake Matthews that I was unprepared to have. That said? Bennett says he’ll be back next week. Black Santa gave us all an early Christmas present which is that he’s not hurt. And The Seahawks, for the second time this year (Russell Wilson), look to have dodged a really bad knee injury to a player the team cannot afford to lose. That’s some insufferable team of destiny shit right right.

• Jimmy Graham is dope as hell, but he was almost the first Seahawks receiver to put up three straight 100 yard games. He didn’t because of an ugly first quarter drop. That’s what happens when you drop the ball, Jimmy, so don’t do it again.

• I used to lose my mind when Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson would waste timeouts early in the second half. Now? Now, I’m numb. Dumb timeouts are part of this team like Russell Wilson scrambles and Cliff Avril strip-sacks. Why fight what you can’t change?

• Earl Thomas had his best game of the season. I was slightly worried something was wrong with Earl. I am no longer worried.

• Christine Michael is alive. After having no touchdowns coming into this season, he now has five in the past three games. I thought he would have a small role in replacing Marshawn Lynch. That role has turned out to be “full-blown replacement for Marshawn Lynch.”

• I’ll close out with the words of Pete Carroll, who ended his post-game press conference on Sunday with the following statement: “For those of you complaining about a tough win? Suck it up.”

Okay, Pete. Fine.

The 4-1 Seahawks go to Arizona next weekend. Another close win there? There will be nothing to complain about as the Seahawks will have put a stranglehold on the NFC West in week seven. That would be super cool. I’m hoping that’s what happens.