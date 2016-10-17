Put on Audiophile Airs with the First Levitating Turntable

You may not want to scratch on this bad boy. mag-lev audio

Attention, audiophiles who think they have everything: MAG-LEV Audio is raising funds via Kickstarter to manufacture the first levitating turntable.

So what does the MAG-LEV Audio turntable have over your old, reliable deck that sits sturdily on a flat surface, quaintly obeying the laws of gravity? Well, it has a floating wheel of steel that "visually enhances the experience of listening to vinyl records by levitating the platter," as the company's Kickstarter copy explains. "We were searching for a way to give people a better, newer way to experience vinyl records. By pushing the frontier of audio technology, we were able to integrate the uplifting experience of music into the turntable design itself, bringing the feeling of zero gravity into your living room." Who doesn't love the feeling of zero gravity? Now I want to hear the 13th Floor Elevators' "Levitation" on this contraption.

The key selling point for this turntable is its one-of-a-kind drive system. As MAG-LEV Audio claims, "By using our innovative and patented technology, we were able to achieve not only magnetic levitation, but we’ve also been able to maintain the incredibly precise turning of the platter with sensor regulating software. Air is the smoothest medium with least amount of friction, which further elevates this project into a truly unique listening experience."

The benefits look promising.

digital speed regulation

digital switching between 45rpm and 33rpm

no wear of parts

computer precision

elegant design with futuristic technology

semi-automatic mechanism

vibration repression

UPS (uninterruptable power supply)

cueing mechanism

Check out the humorously bombastic video below for more info and contribute to the Kickstarter, if you so desire, here. If all goes according to plan (they're hoping to raise $300,000 by November 21), MAG-LEV Audio's levitating turntable will go to market in August 2017.