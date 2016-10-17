Early Bird Tickets Are On Sale for Paul Allen's Upstream Festival

A conceptual rendering of the stage outside CenturyLink Field for the inaugural Upstream Music Fest + Summit. Courtesy Upstream

Early bird tickets are now available for Paul Allen's Upstream Music Festival + Summit, which runs May 11-13 at CenturyLink Field and 25 Pioneer Square venues. Passes range in price from $95 for two days of music to $400 for VIP: Summit passes that cover all three days.

Allen's ambitious plan is to make Upstream the Pacific Northwest equivalent of Austin, Texas' South by Southwest event. Upstream has stressed that it hopes to make emerging, local talent a substantial component of the festival. It also promises "three nights of intimate performances, unique collaborations, and unexpected curations for the ultimate in music discovery. Expect the unexpected, and an unforgettable experience unlike any other music festival." Former Crocodile talent buyer Meli Darby is one of the key programmers for Upstream. Read Sean Nelson's August 10 Slog post for more information regarding Upstream's goals and inner workings. You can purchase tickets here.