The Morning News: Redmond Man Rescued from Garbage Truck, Former WA First Lady Speaks Publicly About Sexual Assault

The Redmond Fire Department rescued a man from a garbage truck this morning.

A Man Was Inadvertently Dumped into a Garbage Truck This Morning: He was in a Redmond dumpster when Waste Management came by to empty out its contents early this morning. He's been treated for injuries, though we don't know how serious those injuries are.

"I Am So Sick to My Stomach That I Have to Speak Out": These are words from former First Lady of Washington State Mona Lee Locke, who wrote an essay on Facebook about the election and the experiences of sexual assault that it surfaces for women.

She Wrote:

Having sought legal advice, I had been told, "Don't do or say anything because it will hurt you more. This person is too rich, too powerful, too influential." And to remind you, as a former journalist, the former First Lady of Washington state, former wife of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce who then became U.S. Ambassador to China, I was a public figure my entire career. Yet, I have been silenced through the years by the fears of what could happen to me, how I would be perceived by the public, my peers, future employers, my family and friends. Just imagine how many countless other women have suffered in silence, like me.

Read the Whole Thing: Here.

City Council Delays Vote on Capping Move-In Fees

City Council Delays Vote on Capping Move-In Fees: "The bill, sponsored by Kshama Sawant and Lisa Herbold, would cap non-refundable move-in fees at 10 percent of rent and establish payment plans for fees and deposits depending on the length of a lease," Heidi reports. "Landlords have opposed the bill and some council members say it hasn't received a thorough enough vetting in the council's committee process."

Northwest Tribes Are Giving Hope to the Standing Rock Sioux: The success of the Lummi Nation in exercising their tribal sovereignty to block what would have been the nation's largest coal export facility is having an impact on the growing movement in North Dakota, the Seattle Times' Lynda V. Mapes writes.

Thousands of Seattle Teachers Will Wear "Black Lives Matter" T-Shirts This Week: Beginning Wednesday.

A Man Has Been Charged Under Washington's Gun Background Check Law: "Prosecutors in Island County have charged an Oak Harbor man in what is believed to be the first criminal case resulting from the gun background check initiative approved by voters nearly two years ago," KING 5 reports. "In charging documents obtained by KING 5 and public broadcasting's Northwest News Network on Monday, prosecutors said Mercado sold his handgun on November 9, 2015. It was used to murder 17-year-old John Skyler Johnson two days later."

Republican Secretary of State Says Trump's Rigged Election Talk Is "Irresponsible"

Republican Secretary of State Says Trump's Rigged Election Talk Is "Irresponsible": Wyman, who is facing reelection herself this year, is attempting to shut down one of many conspiracy theories that have spewed from her party's presidential frontrunner over the course of his campaign.

240 Goats Are Grooming the Brush Near SeaTac: Thanks, animal friends.

Larry Mizell Jr. Explains Why He's Leaving Us for Los Angeles: If you're not too broken up about it, listen here.

Thousands of Police Chiefs Apologize for Past Mistreatment of People of Color: The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) issued a formal statement acknowledging the historical damage of policing on communities of color, but did not address "the current reality that communities of color grapple with: widespread racial profiling, disproportionate arrest rates, sentencing disparities, and violent police interactions."