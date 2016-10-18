2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

Vedder: "We did it, lads! We're on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame long list! EVENFLOW!!!!" (Not a real quote) KT WRIGHT/NEGATIVE1PHOTO.COM for The Stranger, 2013

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame may not be as august as the Nobel committee, but people will debate the new long list of nominees for induction in the former just as intensely as they did the latter's selection of a certain popular musician last week. Any list that includes Bad Brains, Tupac Shakur, Janet Jackson, and the Zombies can't be all bad. Unless, of course, you reject the premise and feel manipulated by the process—like that of the Oscars, Emmys, and Teen Choice Awards—into having a superfluous opinion about the relative worth of artists who, in normal circumstances, have nothing to do with one another except that they all put out their first record by or before 1991. Which is to say, gun to your head, who do you save from the burning building: Pearl Jam or Jane's Addiction. DO NOT ANSWER THIS QUESTION. (Full list of 19 nominees below.)

Skip to 3:49 for the true nature of the RRHoF:



The way it works, according to Rolling Stone, is that "fans" are allowed to "vote" for their faves at rollingstone.com (hey!) until December 6. Their ballots will be counted along with the "the more than 800 artists, historians and music industry insiders of the Rock Hall voting body." The short list of (typically five or six) winners will be announced in December, and the induction will be held in April, 2017. For now I will continue to pretend I don't care, but if the Zombies don't make the cut, Christmas is cancelled.

The 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Pearl Jam

Tupac Shakur

Depeche Mode

Electric Light Orchestra

Jane's Addiction

Janet Jackson

Journey

The Cars

The Zombies

Yes

Bad Brains

Chaka Khan

Chic

J. Geils Band

Joan Baez

Joe Tex

Kraftwerk

MC5

Steppenwolf