Early Bird 2017 Bumbershoot Passes to Go on Sale Oct. 21

If you like to plan your Labor Day weekend's cultural activities almost a year in advance, you can order Bumbershoot passes for next year's festival (the 47th annual, happening September 1-3) at 10 am on October 21. Programming announcements come out next spring. For more information and updates, go here.

After the jump, check out Bumbershoot 2016 performances by Erik Blood and Kamasi Washington as well as the official Bumbershoot recap clip.