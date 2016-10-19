The Morning News: Our Endorsements Are Here and the Final Presidential Debate Happens Tonight!

You better fucking vote. JAMES YAMASAKI

Our General Election Endorsements Are Here: Hillary Clinton, mass transit, climate change, the minimum wage, and a fuckton of judicial and legislative races. It's a huge ballot. Here are all of our endorsements. (There's a cheat sheet at the bottom.) Ballots are mailed today. Vote! Vote! Vote!

The Final Debate Between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is Tonight: You're going to need to be drinking. Here's where to do that.

Jay Inslee and Bill Bryant Will Debate Tonight Too: The gubernatorial debate in Pasco starts at 8 pm and will be streamed on TVW and local TV stations. Submit your questions here.

Some Teachers Plan to Wear Black Lives Matter Shirts Today: The planned action comes in response to an incident last month, when John Muir Elementary teachers planned an event intended to show black men in a positive light but had that event canceled by the school district after backlash. Muir teacher DeShawn Jackson tells the Seattle Times he isn't sure if he'll wear the shirt today. "Even this supportive effort, he worries, makes what Muir was doing seem more political than the staff intended," Paige Cornwell reports.

"Toxic Rage and the Failure of Reason." That's how Real Change's Tim Harris describes the recent backlash to legislation that would change the way the city does homeless encampment sweeps. "The question is this: When council takes this up again in another month or so, what will drive the debate?" Harris writes. "Will it be facts? Negotiation? The spirit of compromise designed to reach prudent middle ground? Or will city council follow the lead of those who offer visions of imperiled public safety to generate misinformed hysteria?"

Inside InSite, a supervised injection site in British Columbia. City of Seattle

Two Local Officials Visited Vancouver's Safe Injection Site: Seattle City Council Member Lisa Herbold was impressed with the site. But State Senator Mark Miloscia—who, as a candidate for state auditor, has taken a sudden interest in lecturing Seattle about homelessness and drug use—remained unconvinced, he told KING 5. Miloscia claims safe consumption spaces will lead to the "decriminalization of heroin and de-stigmatization of heroin use." A Seattle/King County task force recently recommended opening two safe consumption sites in the county.

Mayor, City Council Members Sign on to Changes to the Grand Bargain: The Grand Bargain was the truce agreed to by developers and housing advocates about how the city would create new affordable housing. Developers will now have to set aside more units of affordable housing in neighborhoods with the highest risk of displacement. Erica C. Barnett explains.

Tim Cook, Bill and Melinda Gates, Howard Schultz: All people considered for vice president by Hillary Clinton, according to a list released by WikiLeaks.

Judge Dismisses Ride the Ducks Lawsuit: A U.S. District Court judge ruled that the parents of a 20-year-old student killed in a Ride the Ducks crash cannot recover damages if they did not financially rely on the child, KING 5 reports. The family has also sued Ride the Ducks of Seattle for emotional distress and not maintaining its vehicle.

Obama Administration Dedicates Task Force, Funding to Clean Up Puget Sound: "The feds, the State of Washington and Puget Sound tribal governments are investing $248 million over five years to improve health of estuaries," reports Joel Connelly. "The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is contributing $124 million with an equal commitment from the state."

Christians vs. Satanic Temple in Tacoma: "The head of the Satanic Temple says she received calls from parents in Tacoma concerned about the Good News Club, which is an Evangelical after-school program," Q13 reports. "Lilith Starr says the Satanic Temple of Seattle is lobbying to get a counter program started at Point Defiance Elementary School in Tacoma. 'Give them the tools they need to make their own decisions about the world, science, rationalism, critical thinking skills,' said Starr."

The Hump! Lineup Is Here: "A dreamy octopus takes liberties with a lonely woman. A beautiful animated romp and tentacle porn’s first appearance at HUMP!" Here's a full list of the films.