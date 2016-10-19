Watch Donald Trump Debate Reagan and Bush at the 1980 Republican Primary

Imagine a world where Donald Trump's promise to build a southern border wall was met with silence, not cheers. Or where the slur of "anchor baby" wouldn't be thrown around by a presidential candidate? The Gregory Brothers, the musical group/viral video factory behind the Trump "Sean Hannity" video, have done just that, sending the billionaire cheese puff back in time to the 1980 Republican primary to face off on immigration against Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. Watch it and weep, then join us right here at 6 pm for our live fact-checking and analysis of the third and final presidential debate.