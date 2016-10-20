All the Best Tweets from Last Night's Presidential Debate

The third and final debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump was somewhat subdued. Trump didn't spend the entire time roving around the stage and staring menacingly at Clinton, he didn't ever go into full meltdown mode. He just had several mini-temper tantrums. (Though we wish he'd had a stroke). But that was enough for Twitter, and Twitter came through for you.

Here are some of the best Tweets from last night.

When Trump said he'd get all the bad hombres, the internet answered all your dreams.





Trump said some stupidity re "Bad hombres": Spanish lesson 101: hombre=man; hambre=hunger; hombro=shoulder; ombre=Kardashian hair color.

— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 20, 2016

Aight, this bad hombre's gotta pack for London. Ta-ta for now! pic.twitter.com/0NObMJJTRz

— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 20, 2016

But perhaps our favorite were these Tweets about ombre, a hair color trend.





TRUMP: We have some bad ombre's pic.twitter.com/9Cj4PcWY0w

— JoshuaJamesNoel (@SimplyJosh) October 20, 2016

When Clinton burned him on his use of Chinese steel, the internet giveth:





no one loved that "Chinese steel" joke as much as Hillary loved that "Chinese steel" joke

— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) October 20, 2016



Other Tweets just expressed the irritation felt by many Democrats.



"SHE SHOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN THE FIRST PLACE"....... #debatenight pic.twitter.com/U9uByTE22e

— Chris Klemens (@ChrisKlemens) October 20, 2016

Saturday Night Live jokes were a requirement.



This SNL skit is going on way too long.#debatenight #debate2016

— Mark Critch (@markcritch) October 20, 2016

Does anyone ever think to themselves: "not sure if watching Debate or SNL skit?" #debatenight

— Peter Roumeliotis (@PeteyBeats) October 20, 2016

SNL at this point is literally considering just re-airing this debate

— Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 20, 2016

As were comments on Clinton's sci-fi pantsuit.

hillary is dressed like a diplomat from alderaan and donald as usual looks like he dressed up for his first bar mitzvah

— Sam Biddle (@samfbiddle) October 20, 2016

ppl like "what's with Hilary's pantsuit, she looks like a interplanetary leader from the future"

FUCKING

DUH

DRESS FOR THE JOB YOU WANT

— Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) October 20, 2016



But the best Tweets came after Trump called Clinton "a nasty woman." We thank you, Donald, for that gift.

Nasty women are going to send the basket of deplorables packing. #NastyWoman #NastyWomenUnite

— Jennifer Welborn (@WordsmithJenn) October 20, 2016

And so does Janet Jackson.