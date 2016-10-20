The third and final debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump was somewhat subdued. Trump didn't spend the entire time roving around the stage and staring menacingly at Clinton, he didn't ever go into full meltdown mode. He just had several mini-temper tantrums. (Though we wish he'd had a stroke). But that was enough for Twitter, and Twitter came through for you.

Here are some of the best Tweets from last night.

When Trump said he'd get all the bad hombres, the internet answered all your dreams.

But perhaps our favorite were these Tweets about ombre, a hair color trend.

When Clinton burned him on his use of Chinese steel, the internet giveth:


Other Tweets just expressed the irritation felt by many Democrats.

Saturday Night Live jokes were a requirement.

As were comments on Clinton's sci-fi pantsuit.





But the best Tweets came after Trump called Clinton "a nasty woman." We thank you, Donald, for that gift.

And so does Janet Jackson.