Trump Promises To Accept Results of Election...

...but the ranting fascist has one condition:

TPM:

Yet later in his speech, after recycling unfounded accusations that the presidential race will be rigged as a result of mass voter fraud, Trump said he would “of course” accept “a clear election result.” His hesitation to say so at the final presidential debate, he said, was intended to leave open the possibility of a legal challenge if something goes awry. “I would also reserve my right to contest or file a legal challenge in the case of a questionable result,” Trump said. “And always I will follow and abide by all the rules and traditions of all of the many candidates who have come before me, always. Bottom line, we're going to win.”

Stephen Colbert did his show live last night so he could comment on the debate...

Fuck you, Donald Trump. Thank you, Stephen Colbert.