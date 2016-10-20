Putin Is Not Outsmarting Clinton, But Clinton Is Outsmarting Trump

One of the oldest and most annoying tricks that the GOP and Breitbart loves to pull is to fix on an opponent some negative thing that's obviously fixed on the them. And so we are told that the Dems are rigging the election, when for years the GOP has been trying its best to make it harder and harder for blacks to vote . Or that Clinton started the birther movement, when in fact it was right-wing racists. Last night during the third and thankfully last presidential debate, Trump kept saying that Clinton was being outsmarted by Putin. But, of course, he was the one being outsmarted by Clinton. Trump did not lose that debate because he self-imploded or self-destructed. He lost because Clinton set a trap and he fell right into it like a water buffalo in the grip of its instincts.

Politico correctly points to the moment that the trap was set, 30 minutes into the debate:

The stretch began with Donald Trump missing a golden opportunity, and yet still catching a crucial break. It included flashes of his crowd-pleasing charisma, and then his total lack of discipline. It demonstrated Hillary Clinton’s studied self-control, and his own penchant for self-sabotage.

This was not self-sabotage; this was being outsmarted. Donald's mind was under the control of his opponent, and in classic GOP/Breitbart fashion, he began to claim that what was happening to him was actually happening to his opponent.

The Miami Herald on its endorsement of Hillary:

It is not about choosing between a bad candidate and a worse one. The narrative that Hillary Clinton is the lesser of two evils is patently wrong. Ms. Clinton is a pragmatic, tough-minded woman of accomplishment and political conviction with a demonstrated mastery of policy. She is politically flawed. However, Donald Trump is a damaged human being.’

Trump could overwhelm his opponents in the GOP debates, but not Clinton in three straight presidential debates. America saw that. But we are not saying what actually happened because we are not accustomed to speaking about women in that way. A man can outsmart a man, but when a man is outsmarted by a woman, we say: he self-imploded or some such stupid thing.