Stop Grabbing Things! This Women's Empowerment Campaign Is Well-Intentioned But Misses the Mark

Why don't you just keep your hands to yourself? Screenshot from grabherbythebrain.com

In the wake of Donald Trump's now-infamous "grab them by the pussy" comment, some dinguses thought it would be a good idea to name their company Grab Her By The Brain.

The organization, founded by entrepreneur Elizabeth Ariosto, who is survivor of domestic violence, has good intentions. They write that their mission is "to implement school programs to encourage the empowerment, individuality and tolerance of gender equality." Ten percent of sales from their $21 "Grab Her By The Brain" baseball cap goes to a rotating set of charities, including anti-bullying campaigns.

They also portray themselves as women's advocates:

We Are Striving for Females to... Be valued for their contribution to our communities...

Participate in our society without the fear of being objectified...

Feel confident, able, and willing to achieve their greatest potential...

Have access to equal opportunities as their gender counterpart...

Even when you ignore the cringe-worthy "females" bit, the folks behind Grab Her By The Brain undermined their goal—having women "participate in our society without the fear of being objectified"—by objectifying women in the name of their goddamned organization. The Stranger reached out to the company for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Let's be clear: The problem with Donald "Rape Culture Incarnate" Trump's latest gross remarks wasn't the word "pussy." It's that he stated that grabbing women—in this case, by their genitals—without their consent is an acceptable behavior. But it's not. That's called sexual assault.

What Grab Her By The Brain's ambassadors fail to understand is that their brand, regardless of its good intentions, still furthers the idea that it is okay to touch women anywhere without consent.

To no one's surprise, the internet was not pleased when the poorly-named company began promoting themselves on social media.

EOD=End of day. Go home. Always get consent. Seriously.