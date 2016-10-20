Submit Your Events Today For The Winter Edition of Seattle Art and Performance

The submission deadline is Wednesday, November 2.

It's not yet Halloween, but, believe it or not, winter is coming. That's not all bad news though—it also means a new edition of Seattle Art and Performance will be out on the streets on December 7.

Which means: If you're an artist, performer, or arts venue and you'd like your events to be included in our comprehensive calendars of Seattle arts events, now's the time to let us know. The winter edition of Seattle Art and Performance covers visual arts, readings, theater, dance, jazz, classical, opera, comedy, film, and drag/cabaret events between December 7, 2016, and March 1, 2017.

The hard deadline for submissions is Wednesday, November 2—just a little less than two weeks from now—but we'll take them as soon as you've got them.

All you have to do is send an email to calendar@seattleaandp.com with the date, time, price, URL, a brief description, and the category of your event, and we'll take it from there.

In the meantime, you can always submit events for our online Things To Do calendar, or you can check out our lists of the best things to do this fall from the current edition of Seattle Art and Performance.