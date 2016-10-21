The Morning News: Seattle Tops the Nation in Construction Cranes, Wealthy Men Fund Attack Ads Take Down State Supreme Court Justice

Seattle Is the Crane Capital of the Country: "Seattle this summer had 58 construction cranes reshaping the skyline," the Seattle Times reports, "more than any other city in the country, according to recent data... The city has more cranes than New York and San Francisco combined."

One-Percenters Are Trying to Kick Out a Washington Supreme Court Justice: "A trio of wealthy Washingtonians has just put $350,000 into an effort to defeat a sitting state Supreme Court justice," KNKX reports. "Their target is Charlie Wiggins who’s been on the court since 2011." Billionaire Ken Fisher, Mariners owner John Stanton, and Bellevue developer Kember Freedman are behind the money dump, which was routed to a PAC run by former Senate Majority Leader Rodney Tom—who we once christened the "Worst person in Washington." The money will be used on TV attack ads.

Fucking Vote. Do It. Fill Out the Whole Ballot. Here's Our Endorsement Cheat Sheet. Your Ballot Is In the Mail:

Three Children Found in West Seattle Homeless Encampment: "The children, ages six, three, and one, were found dirty and hungry," KIRO reports. Their parents weren't there. Child Protective Services took custody of them.

What Happens When Seattle Police Take Jobs As Security Guards? Crosscut examines the case of Daniel Espinoza, an officer with a controversial track record who was recently disciplined after he ignored a woman's requests for help while working a guard job for a downtown store.

Man Vanishes After Visiting Brother: "The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says detectives are trying to find a 22-year-old man who vanished Saturday after visiting his brother at the University of Washington," KOMO reports. His name is Young Gwang Hills. His family is concerned.

New Federal Task Force Will Focus on Protecting Puget Sound: The Olympian reports: "The federal action represents the latest in a string of efforts over the decades to tackle pressing environmental problems in the region, including dwindling salmon runs, water pollution and the rapid loss of wetlands and other wildlife habitat.

Loser Washington Republican Sympathizes With Trump: "When Donald Trump hinted he may not accept the results of the election during Wednesday’s presidential debate," KOMO reports, "there was one man in Washington state who understood what he meant." That man? Republican Dino Rossi, who narrowly lost the Washington gubernatorial race to Christine Gregoire in 2004. "I understand his frustrations," Rossi told KOMO.

Here's What a Black Lives Matter Lesson Plan Looked Like: When two thousand Seattle-area teachers wore Black Live Matter shirts to school on Wednesday, some of them also used the day to teach about racial justice. KUOW sat in on classes at White Center Elementary: