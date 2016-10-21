ICYMI: The Internet Is Kind of Broken Today

This map from downdetector.com shows where Google service has been disrupted. downdetector.com

In case you haven't been spending your whole day on the internet (who are you, you mythical creature?), an unknown group of hackers launched a distributed two waves of a denial of service (DDoS) attack on New Hampshire-based Dyn, a major domain name server host. The hack made it difficult for users to access Twitter, Netflix, Reddit, Amazon, and Spotify, among others. The attack initially affected users on the East Coast of the United States, but has spread to the West Coast and even Europe, Gizmodo reported.

CNBC reports that a third attack is underway:

Dyn told CNBC Friday afternoon the attacks are "well planned and executed, coming from tens of millions of IP addresses at the same time." Dyn told CNBC that one of the sources of the attack is coming from devices known as the "Internet of Things" devices such as DVRs, Printers, and appliances connected to the internet. The company said in a conference call Friday afternoon that the attack is being waged from devices infected with a malware code that was released on the web in recent weeks.

The Department of Homeland Security told the news station that official are "looking into all potential causes" of the attack.