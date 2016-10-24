See Nate Gowdy's Photos of Chelsea Clinton at Town Hall Seattle

Chelsea Clinton addresses the crowd at Town Hall Seattle. Nate Gowdy

Chelsea Clinton was in Seattle on Saturday for a rally at Town Hall in support of the Clinton-Kaine ticket. The once and (god, we hope) future first daughter, who was introduced by Senator Patty Murray, encouraged the crowd to vote, and spoke about protecting America from the Big Orange Windbag (our words).

Check out Nate Gowdy's photos of Clinton from the event—he was our eyes at the Donald Trump rally in Everett and the Democratic National Convention—then read up on our election endorsements. And if you haven't, VOTE!

Clinton was in town to get out the vote for her mother. Nate Gowdy

According to Seattle P-I, some in the crowd remained seated for the national anthem, which was performed by the Northwest Girlchoir. Nate Gowdy

Clinton also voiced her support for Senator Murray and for Tina Podlodowski ., the Democrat running for Secretary of State in Washington Nate Gowdy