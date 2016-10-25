Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man for Allegedly Holding Fake, Sex-Based Porn Auditions

Multiple Kansas City women say that a man posed as a porn photographer online and deceived them into fake, sex-based auditions. Sound familiar? Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

A Missouri man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on fraud charges related to a fake porn recruiting scheme.

The man, Mario Ambrose Antoine, was charged with 21 counts related to the scheme for allegedly posing online as a talent manager, photographer, and videographer for various porn production companies. The US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri claims that Antoine "auditioned" dozens of women around Kansas City by defrauding them into having sex with him and filming it.

Here's more from the US Attorney's Office:

On Nov. 12, 2015, Antoine allegedly conducted Google searches for “rape by deception,” “rape by deception kansas,” and “illegal to trick girls into sleeping with you,” and viewed websites and law journals regarding the criminality of committing rape by fraud or deception.



The federal indictment charges Antoine with 12 counts of wire fraud, two counts of cyberstalking, two counts of online enticement, two counts of making false statements to federal law enforcement agents, one count of obstructing justice, one count of extortion and one count of the false registration of a domain name.

Federal prosecutors have accused Antoine of "serially rap[ing] dozens of women throughout the Kansas City area," according to the Kansas City Star. Six women were named in the indictment, but investigators are attempting to identify more alleged victims.

The accusations in this case appear to have several similarities with the accusations against Matt Hickey, the freelance tech journalist recently arrested in Las Vegas and brought back to Washington State to face charges in Seattle on multiple counts of rape. Before the latest rape allegations against Hickey, six women accused him of posing as a female porn recruiter online in order to dupe women into fake porn "auditions."

Hickey's arraignment for three counts of rape in the second degree—allegations of incapacitated rape separate from the alleged fake porn scheme—is this coming Thursday in King County Superior Court.