See Nate Gowdy's Photos of the Jill Stein Rally at the University of Washington

Local Green Party activists hosted a rally in support of presidential candidate Jill Stein at the University of Washington's Kane Hall last night. Due to pneumonia, Stein canceled her appearance at the rally. Campaign manager David Cobb spoke in her place, joining Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant and the Backbone Campaign's Bill Moyer at the rally.

The Green Party platform includes calls for economic equality, tougher environmental regulations, more social services, anti-trust laws for the media, the demilitarization of space.

Stein campaign manager and 2004 Green Party presidential nominee David Cobb spoke in her place Monday.

Local socialist groups have declared their support for the Green Party candidate.

Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant shifted her support from Bernie Sanders to Jill Stein after Sanders endorsed Hillary Clinton.

Sawant is a member of Socialist Alternative , which shares many of the Green Party's calls for economic equality and advocates for taking the "top 500 corporations and banks that dominate the U.S. economy" into public ownership.