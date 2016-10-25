Morning News: Key Arena's Free Health Clinic Is This Week and We Are So Screwed in the Event of an Earthquake

Don't have health insurance? Get vision, medical, and dental care this Thursday at Seattle/King County's free health clinic at Key Arena. Seattle/King County Clinic

It's Free Health Clinic Week! Starting Thursday, thousands of people will be able to receive free vision, dental, and medical care at the third annual Seattle/King County Clinic. No proof of residence or citizenship is required. Admission tickets are given away at 5 a.m. and registration starts at 6:30.

There Are Also Free Socks at Broadway and Pike: It looks like a newspaper box, but WeCount stores dry, clean socks instead. "With no access to laundry, a clean, dry pair of socks can be a critical comfort if you’re living on the streets," Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports. "They can also be the difference between sickness and health."

King County Is Prosecuting More Domestic Violence Cases: They're up 20 percent. This is better than prosecuting hardly any domestic violence cases, which is where the King County Sheriff's Office was a little over a year ago when there was no domestic violence unit. The DV unit had been eliminated in 2009 due to budget cuts.

Everything is fine. WSDOT/YouTube

Washington's Megaquake Prep Is "Grossly Inadequate": "During the four-day “Cascadia Rising” exercise in June, 23,000 participants grappled with a hypothetical catastrophe that knocked out power, roads and communications and left communities battered, isolated — and with no hope of quick relief," Sandi Doughton writes. She warns that if Washington gets hit with a megaquake, officials fear a "humanitarian disaster" unfolding in 10 days. Great. This is fine.

Local Entrepreneur Sponsors XPRIZE Sexual Violence Reporting System: Lunar exploration entrepreneur Naveen Jain and his wife Anu Jain will award $1 million to a winning team that "can create an alert system that allows women to call on emergency responders when they experience sexual violence," Geekwire reports. Thankfully, Geekwire also acknowledges that sexual violence is "difficult to report and combat because of persistent cultural forces."

Are Pierce County Voters Confused by Their Ballots? Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Tina Podlodowski says they are. The ballots mailed last week say that Election Day is November 8, but the suggested mail-in date is November 4. "I have a lot of confidence that Pierce County voters are smart," Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson told KING 5. "If you take that insert in the context of the ballot, the envelope and the voters pamphlet, I'm confident voters understand the nation's biggest election in history is November 8."

Too Many Washington Students Are Being Physically Restrained and Isolated: State law bars school officials from restraining or isolating students unless students pose "an imminent threat to themselves or others." But data released by the state on these incidents is concerning student advocates, KUOW reports. The numbers show that K-12 students were injured 333 times during restraining or isolation, which can be used to break up fights.

Misti Barrickman got sober through the help of her LEAD case manager Chris Coates. What will happen to folks like her if the program is cut? Ansel Herz

SPD's Jail Diversion Project Could Be Cut from the City Budget: SPD's Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program (LEAD) has received praise for connecting low-level drug offenders and sex workers to services instead of jailing them. But under the mayor's budget proposal, funding for LEAD would be cut off after 2017, KUOW reports. The $150,000 used for the program would go to homelessness services. The City Council votes on the budget in November.

Three Single Moms in Renton Are Fighting for Seattle-Style Renter Laws: Toya Thomas, Michelle Dozier, and Elimika James use Section 8 vouchers to pay their rent. But when their landlords decided that they no longer wanted to accept Section 8 vouchers as a form of payment, these women started organizing for Seattle-style renter protection laws that ban discrimination based on source of income.

Journalism Is Still So, So White: And journalists of color are going to sit down and talk about it at Town Hall tonight.