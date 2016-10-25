$15: Credit Where Credit Is Due

Working Washington rightly dinged me for this:

If I were gonna divvy up credit for Seattle's $15 minimum wage, I'd award 70% of it Kshama Sawant, who made the fight for $15 the centerpiece of her first campaign, and 40% to Ed Murray, who, as a good Democrat, has always supported efforts to raise the minimum wage but got religion on $15 after Sawant's victory. (I know that adds up to 110% but 1. math is hard and 2. awarding Sawant less than 70% of the credit seemed unfair and I felt Murray deserved more than 30% of the credit.)

That was in my SECB-bucking Slog post yesterday endorsing Brady Piñero Walkinshaw. I was attempting to divide up the "elected officials" share of the credit for $15—pushing back against Pramila Jayapal's attempts to claim all of the credit—but I failed to make that clear in my post. My apologies to the fast-food strikers!



You know what makes it worse? I knew better. This appeared later in my post yesterday...

Howard Wright, who served as co-chair of the Murray's Income Inequality Advisory Committee (the task force's official name), praised Jayapal before clarifying both her role and the scale of her contribution. “There was a committee of 24, upon which she served,” said Wright, “but a smaller working group created the final draft and presented it to the larger committee. Pramila did not serve on that smaller working group.” When I asked Wright if knew Jayapal was out there claiming credit for Seattle’s $15 minimum wage—sole credit for all the work done by the committee, Murray and his staff, Sawant and her staff, and activists and labor organizers—he said he had. “I have heard her say that live,” said Wright. “It raised my eyebrows."

Those activists and labor organizers should've come first on that list—so another unforced error. But, hey, I did manage to get it right in much higher profile spot back in December. NYT opinion columnist Charles Blow invited me and a few others to list 2015's "biggest social justice stories" in one of his year-end columns. On my list: Black Lives Matter, Obergefell, Caitlyn Jenner, the GOP primary, and...

The fight for the $15 minimum wage. Thousands of fast-food workers revive the labor movement by taking the streets to demand a fairer wage—and a bigger share of the profits their labor generates for giant corporations.

So I fumbled credit allocation on Slog yesterday, where I appeared to give all the credit to two elected officials, but I did manage to get it right on the op-ed pages of the New York Times!

Last word goes to David Rolf: