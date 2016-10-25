Watch: Pussy Riot's New Video for "Straight Outta Vagina"

Pussy Riot, the Russian feminist punk band best known for making a political statement that resulted in prison time for two of their members, have released a new song, "Straight Outta Vagina," a catchy ode to "where you're really from."

Written by Nadya Tolokonnikova and TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek, the song is accompanied by a video that shows the dancers dressed in balaclavas and religious robes, accompanied by rhymes like "Does your vagina a have a brand/Let your vagina form a band" and "Vagina gonna top the charts/Vaginas fill your shopping carts." The finale is dance party with balloons, bubbles and rubber ducks.

The track seems to be a direct response to Donald Trump's remarks about pussy-grabbing, but Tolokonnikova tells the Guardian: “This song could be considered an answer to Trump. But I believe the idea of powerful female sexuality is much bigger than any populist megalomaniac man … Vagina is bigger than Trump.”