Colin Powell Says He Will Vote for Hillary Clinton

thomas koch / Shutterstock.com

Colin Powell said Tuesday that he will be voting for Hillary Clinton. Powell, former Secretary of State who served under George W. Bush, voiced his support for Clinton at an event hosted by the Long Island Association. According to an association member quoted by the New York Times, he also criticized her rival, Donald Trump.

Here's how the LIA board member Paule Pachter describes Powell's remarks:

“He said he would support Hillary Clinton and he also elaborated on several reason why he felt that Donald Trump was not the right candidate,” he said. “He spoke about his inexperience, he spoke about the messages that he’s sending out every day to his supporters, which really paints our country in a negative light across the globe with all our allies.”

That someone would vote for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump is not surprising, but Powell's statements are making headlines because of some choice words he wrote about the Democratic nominee in emails that were made public back in September.

Here's one of the most frequently quoted passages:



I would rather not have to vote for her, although she is a friend I respect. A 70-year-old person with a long track record, unbridled ambition, greedy, not transformational, with a husband still dicking bimbos at home (according to the NYP).

"Dicking bimbos" aside, this email was sent back in July 2014, long before Powell knew it would be Clinton v. Trump in the race. Still, the alt-right wasn't too happy about this supposed reversal—especially because Powell is just the latest member of the Bush administration to endorse Clinton—and they responded in their typically restrained fashion.

So Colin Powell you endorsed a known SCUMBAG, LIAR, THEIF & MURDER? Oh yea Iraq Had WMD & You Voted Obama. Don't worry we'll#DrainTheSwamp pic.twitter.com/6jgYEfAuwz

— Dr. Hart #TRUMP 🇺🇸 (@ofccadjust) October 25, 2016

More proof of the one party globalist system Trump is shattering. War criminal Colin Powell endorses Crooked Hillary.#DrainTheSwamp #MAGA

— Jeremy Nolt (@RealJeremyNolt) October 25, 2016

"Everything HRC touches she kind of screws up." - Colin Powell #embarrassing pic.twitter.com/N9VFx43MZO

— We Need Trump (@WeNeedTrump) October 25, 2016

According to FiveThirtyEight's polls-only forecast, Clinton has an 85.4% chance of winning the presidency.