Savage Love Letter of the Day: Erotic Novels Need New Home

I was wondering if you knew of a place online where we can donate erotic graphic novels. We're moving across country and we can't take them all. We'd love to find them a good home. Thank you! Getting Realistic About Possessions Heaped In Car P.S. We're in Philadelphia.

Instead of donating your erotic graphic novels online (I'm not sure how that would work anyway), GRAPHIC, donate your collection to a worthy local non-profit.

Call some used bookstores in Philadelphia and offer to give them your graphic erotic novels—if they want them, if they think they can sell them. Don't burden a poor bookstore by dumping books on 'em without asking; always call first. But if you're not hurting for money and you're want your novels erotic graphic to find a good home, donating them to a good used bookstore is a great way to go.

I know, I know: a used bookstore isn't technically a "non-profit." But used bookstores are valuable community institutions, their profit margins are ridiculously slim, and they're worthy of our support.