Listen To Kurt B. Reighley and Mark Mitchell's Exit Interview on KUOW

"Hush little baby, don't you cry/When we get to Tucson you'll see why/ We left the snowstorms and the thunder and rain/For the desert sun, we're gonna be born again" -Chrissie Hynde

The thing of artists and good people moving away from Seattle has always been one of the chief components of this city's GDP. Kurt B. Reighley and Mark Mitchell—one of the finest artist/good people combos I've ever had the good fortune to know a little for a long time—are two of the latest soon-to-be-emigres from our increasingly unfair city, and in this excellent interview with Bill Radke on KUOW, they articulate their reasons for upping stakes to Tucson, AZ. Those of you who are looking into the middle-distant future with a sense of dread may find their reasons chillingly familiar.

This short clip is worth a listen even if you don't know them (which is possible) or their work (which seems unimaginable—Reighley is DJ El Toro on KEXP and elsewhere, writes books, and has been a Stranger contributor for more than 20 years, most recently here; Mitchell is a rightfully celebrated costume artist, and has always struck me as the risen ghost of the animating spirit of the Algonquin round table.)

So long, sirs. Seattle will be diminished by your absence.