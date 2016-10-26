"Men Against Fire" Is the Best Episode in Black Mirror's Third Season

Brother to brother in the future of combat in Men Against Fire. Netflix

Black Mirror is a British TV show that can be described as The Twilight Zone for our moment, the social network moment. The brain behind the series is Charlie Brooker, and the total number of episodes is twelve. The first six were aired in the UK on Channel 4 between 2011 and 2013. The most recent six were released by Netflix on October 21. As a whole, the series has three misses, two of which are found in the Netflix batch ("Playtest" and "Shut Up and Dance"), and two masterpieces of 21st century science fiction (one of which, "Men Against Fire," is the best episode of the Netflix batch). Here is how I rank the third series from best to worst:

1) "Men Against Fire" (About how a future technology creates the ideal solider.)

2) "San Junipero" (A lovely lesbian love story that begins during the birth of our information age in the 1980s, and moves through time and technological changes.)

3) "Hated in the Nation" (The bees have collapsed and been replaced by robot bees that reproduce and do other, stranger things)

4) "Nosedive" (This episode stars Bryce Dallas Howard, an actress with a real body, and is about something that might soon happen in China: "China wants to give all of its citizens a score – and their rating could affect every area of their lives.")

For real, the world of "Nosedive" is exactly this:



In this world, anything from defaulting on a loan to criticising the ruling party, from running a red light to failing to care for your parents properly, could cause you to lose points. And in this world, your score becomes the ultimate truth of who you are – determining whether you can borrow money, get your children into the best schools or travel abroad; whether you get a room in a fancy hotel, a seat in a top restaurant – or even just get a date.

5) "Playtest" (About a bro who ends up in a video game.)

6) "Shut Up and Dance" (This one is just rubbish.)



What I have yet to decide is if the best episode in the third series is better than the best episode in the first, "The Entire History of You".