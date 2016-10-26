Newt Gingrich to Megyn Kelly: "You Are Fascinated With Sex"

When Newt Gingrich dons his shit-eating grin you know the world just got worse for someone you love. Christopher Halloran / Shutterstock.com

Human side dish and former speaker of the house Newt Gingrich got into a tiff with FOX News' Megyn Kelly yesterday. It's worth watching to 1) study the way Kelly maintains composure while the pale orangutan pops off and 2) continue to track the degradation of the English language in the mouths of of American politicians.

Gingrich starts off regurgitating Trump's talking point about "bias" in the media, citing the number of minutes TV news networks spent on Trump bragging about his ability to sexually assault women because of his fame. Before Gingrich got to say "the media is RIGGING the election" (without, of course, mentioning elections that are actually being rigged by disenfranchising black voters in places like Texas and North Carolina), Kelly broke in with a defense of the media:

"If Trump is a sexual predator..." she said.

Gingrich cut her off: "He's not a sexual predator, you can't say that!" he said, willfully misrepresenting what she was saying.

When Kelly rightly defends herself, saying that she said "if," Gingrich starts pointing at her as if she were a child: "Now I'm sick and tired of people like you," he said, probably meaning women in the media, "using language that's inflammatory, that's not true!"

That's it, Newt. That's how you get the white women of the suburbs to vote for Donald Trump. Yell at Megyn Kelly and tell her she needs to shut up. Keep that up, surrogate!

"When you use the words [sexual predator] you took a position," Gingrich said, after Kelly reminded him that she in fact had not, only three seconds prior to that very moment, called Trump a sexual predator. She was only about to make mention of the multiple allegations of sexual assault against the GOP's presidential nominee. But for Gingrich, merely saying the words "sexual predator" in the same sentence as "Donald Trump" amounts to accusation. If that's the case, then I rest mine.

Later on, Gingrich accuses Kelly of being "fascinated with sex."

Gingirch, of course, is the one who has more publicly displayed a fascination with sex. He had to resign from his speakership in part because he was cheating on his second wife with a congressional aide, and this was WHILE he was "leading the impeachment proceedings" against Bill Clinton for having sexual relations with Monica Lewinksky.

THE WORST is when he tries to get Kelly to call Bill Clinton a sexual predator, you know, for the sake of covering both sides. Kelly rightfully reminds Gingrich that Bill is not running for president, but that Donald Trump, unfortunately, is.

God I am so tired of this shit.