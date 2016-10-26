Free Health Care at Key Arena, Starting Tomorrow!

Free medical, dental, and vision care—get it! SEATTLE/KING COUNTY CLINIC

People will begin lining up at the crack of dawn tomorrow to get admission into Key Arena. Unlike the usual crowds that gather there for Seattle Storm games or packed concerts, these folks will be lining up for something much different: free medical, dental, and vision care from the third annual Seattle/King County Clinic. Admission tickets will be given out at 5 a.m. Neither proof of identification nor citizenship is required and interpreters will be available.

Patients—many of whom are uninsured or under-insured—have the opportunity to get X-rays, PAP smears, mammograms, wound treatment, eye exams, immunizations, dental fillings, and teeth cleaning among many other services from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30. About $3.5 million in care will be made available to the community free of charge. Clients can also get help navigating signing up for health plans through the Washington Healthplanfinder network.

Thinking of visiting the clinic for care? Here's what you need to know:

• Patients begin gathering inside Fisher Pavillion as early as 12:30 a.m.

• Saturdays and Sundays are the busiest days at the clinics. Expect long lines.

• Patients cannot get medical and dental care in the same appointment slot.

• Staffers recommend wearing comfortable clothes and shoes and bringing food and beverages for the day.

In 2015, 4,010 people flocked to Key Arena to receive treatment at the pop-up clinic. A report from the clinic's advisory board found that "31.4% of the patients [who visited] reported not having insurance, and an additional 47.5% stated that they couldn’t otherwise afford care or access services."

This year, local artists Eroyn Franklin, David Lasky, Mita Mehato, Jose Alaniz, Robyn Jordan, Owen Curtsinger, Tatiana Gill, Megan Kelso, Kelly Froh, Roberta Gregory, Pat Moriarty, and Emilie Bess are planning to tell clinic patients' stories through comics journalism. The concept is to produce 4-6 panel comics that will serve to document the gaps in the healthcare industry. We're planning to run some of the comics in The Stranger in November. Stay tuned.