Richard Sherman Gets Traded to Gryffindor

Richard Sherman seems to be getting in the Halloween spirit early, appearing at his weekly press conference today dressed as Harry Potter. The Seahawks cornerback waved the elder wand at reporters and answered questions about Sunday's game against the Cardinals. (In case you were wondering, Sherman says playing five quarters of football, as the Seahawks did on Sunday , is tougher than playing quidditch.) Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reported that Sherman even walked into the conference playing the Harry Potter theme music from his phone.

Also, his Hogwarts house allegiances are sorted:

Richard Sherman: I'm a Gryffindor, not going to be a Hufflepuff. pic.twitter.com/dfAioPGJB3

— Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) October 26, 2016

EOD=End of day. We're done. Go home. Seriously, what is wrong with being a Hufflepuff?