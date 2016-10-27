Someone Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

The LAPD is looking for the man who destroyed Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star with a sledgehammer and a pick ax https://t.co/DOUNaEr81d pic.twitter.com/A1S2dQqfSe

James Otis donned a neon reflective vest and a hard hat before going to town on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star with a pickaxe early Wednesday morning. He was dressed as a construction worker, but he wasn't employed as one. Otis was just another sane American who was fed up with Trump spewing his racist, misogynistic, and xenophobic rhetoric, he told the Los Angeles Times when he was later arrested.

“I just sort of had enough with Mr. Trump’s aggressive language toward women and his behavior, his sexual violence with women and against women,” Otis said of recent accusations against the GOP nominee, which Trump has called false. “I’ve had personally in my own family four people who have been assaulted or have had sexual violence happen to them. It all became very personal.” Otis, who identified himself as the culprit in a report published by Deadline, said he spent weeks planning his “nonviolent action,” even going as far as spending a couple of nights in Hollywood to scope out the area to pick a time when he could do it “safely, carefully and successfully.”

A member of the Otis Elevator family, James Otis caused about $2,500 in damage to the star, which, according to these Reuters photos, is already in the process of being replaced. He could be charged with felony vandalism, the Los Angeles Police Department told the Times.