Naked, Sweaty Macklemore Rails Against Pharmaceutical Addiction in New Video for "Drug Dealer"

Macklemore's new song's a bitter pill to swallow.

Seattle rapper Macklemore's new single, "Drug Dealer," tackles the widespread problem of addiction to pharmaceuticals over-prescribed by doctors. The song—Macklemore's first new material since This Unruly Mess I've Made came out in February—features Ariana DeBoo singing the hook ("My drug dealer was a doctor, doctor/He said he would heal me, but he only gave me problems, problems/I think he tryin' to kill me for a dollar, dollar") and laments the loss of Prince and DJ AM due to overdoses.

"Drug Dealer" contains familiar Macklemore elements: the MC's earnest, conversational flow about his harrowing experiences as well as his friends'; bombastic gospel-ish backing vocals; piano parts in which pathos spills over into bathos; and a crystal-clear lyrical message—"Best friends with the thing that's killin' me/Enemies with my best friend/There's no healing me." "Drug Dealer" recalls Macklemore and Ryan Lewis's much funkier "Kevin," another cautionary tale about getting hooked on drugs.

The final verdict on "Drug Dealer"? Um, it's kind of addictive.