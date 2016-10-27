Seattle Activist Supporting Standing Rock Asks: "When Does the Genocide Stop?"

About 40 people demonstrated outside the Washington State Democrats headquarters in downtown Seattle today.

"When does the genocide stop?" That's the question asked by Roxanne White, 44, an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe, who helped lead a demonstration in support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe today in downtown Seattle.

"The genocide that I'm speaking of is not in the history books," she said. "It's not being told. But we know it because we lived it. And our ancestors lived it. And we're still living it today in 2016."

Crowd in front of WA State Dems HQ shouting "Mni Wiconi" and "Water Is Life." #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/Y4NCqOxwNB

White went to Standing Rock for more than a month in August and September. She told me that the experience changed her for life.

"When I got there it was over 120 tribes," she said. "By the time I left it was over 200 tribes. Just to witness that unity, the bonds, the reconciliations between different tribes, that was amazing. And to also have the support of non-Native people and to see them come from all over. Everybody that goes there sacrifices their jobs, their homes, their loved ones, to fight for sacred water. And it was an honor."

As of this morning, the Morton County Sheriff's Department, along with the help of the National Guard, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and out-of-state police officers, have launched a militarized crackdown on activists blocking the path of the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota. "Law enforcement officers and soldiers driving trucks, military Humvees and buses began to advance at midday and formed a horseshoe-like loop once they reached the camp, where about 200 protesters were awaiting them — some defiant and other praying," the AP reports. The Morton County Sheriff's Department has confirmed at least 16 arrests today.

