Ammon Bundy and "Vanilla ISIS" Crew Found Not Guilty of All Charges in Oregon Standoff

The Malheur National Wildlife Refuge minus white terrorists. Claudio Del Luongo

Remember when Ammon Bundy and his fellow ammosexuals staged a month-long, armed protest in the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in response to the government throwing two people in jail for burning federal land?

Well, according to the The Oregonian, he and six others were charged with "conspiring to impede federal employees at the [refuge] through intimidation, threat or force." In addition to that, four of them were charged with "possessing guns in a federal facility," and two of them were also charged with "theft of government property."

Today they were all found not guilty.

Apparently there was some insufferable grandstanding when the verdict was announced, resulting in the detention of Marcus Mumford, Bundy's lawyer.

According to another report from the Oregonian, Mumford thought Bundy should have been able to "walk out of the court, a free man." The judge said no, on account of the fact that Bundy still has a "pending federal indictment in Nevada." And then:

'If there's a detainer, show me,' Mumford stood, arguing before U.S. District Judge Anna J. Brown. Suddenly, a group of about six U.S. Marshals surrounded Mumford at his defense table and grabbed on to him. 'What are you doing?' Mumford yelled, as he struggled and was taken down to the floor. As deputy marshals yelled, 'Stop resisting,' the judge demanded, 'Everybody out of the courtroom now!' Mumford was taken into custody, a member of his legal team confirmed.

To quote Dan:





White people in the interior West are weird, it's true—but they're also white people, and that's the most consequential difference. Black men and boys holding toys guns in an open-carry state are gunned down by the cops and conservatives take to Twitter and Fox News to defend the police. But white people point actual guns or realistic-looking toy guns at cops and either live to tell the tale...or get off without facing charges—and the same conservatives take to Twitter and Fox News to defend the armed white militants, terrorists, and/or idiots.

AND MEANWHILE. At Standing Rock, there's a militarized crackdown on unarmed, self-described water protectors: